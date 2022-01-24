Australian Open: Simona Halep beaten by Alize Cornet
Published
Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep is out of the Australian Open after suffering a fourth-round defeat by France's Alize Cornet.Full Article
Published
Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep is out of the Australian Open after suffering a fourth-round defeat by France's Alize Cornet.Full Article
The 2022 Australian Open reaches day eight as the fourth round comes to its conclusion.
The 2022 Australian Open reaches day eight as the fourth round comes to its conclusion.