US reduces Ukraine embassy presence over fears of Russian invasion
The US ordered families of its embassy employees in Kyiv to leave Ukraine and authorised the departure of non-essential staff.Full Article
The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country..
The US has ordered the families of all American embassy staff in Kyiv to leave Ukraine amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.