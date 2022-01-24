No 'surrender': New York Mayor Eric Adams lays out gun violence plan after officer killed
Published
Mayor Eric Adams on Monday unveiled his strategy to combat gun violence in New York City, including reestablishing controversial police units.
Published
Mayor Eric Adams on Monday unveiled his strategy to combat gun violence in New York City, including reestablishing controversial police units.
Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a press conference at Harlem Hospital on January 21, 2022. A police officer was fatally shot near the..
Watch VideoThe 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment came..