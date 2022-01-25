A celebration in Downing Street on Boris Johnson's birthday involved people who were already working together, the transport secretary has told Sky News.Full Article
PM's birthday celebration involved people who were already working together - minister
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson did have surprise birthday party during lockdown and yes, it was indoors, No 10 admits
Downing Street has admitted the Prime Minister did have a birthday celebration inside No 10 during the first lockdown. Downing..
City A.M.
UK: Boris Johnson held lockdown birthday party — report
The British prime minister is facing fresh accusations of hosting parties during lockdown in June 2020. About 30 people are said to..
Deutsche Welle