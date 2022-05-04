'Life lately': Kaley Cuoco confirms she's dating Tom Pelphrey with PDA pics
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey confirmed they're dating with PDA photos, marking her first public relationship since her divorce from Karl Cook in 2021.
