Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal son Laksh's face in adorable video
Published
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the famous comedian couple, became proud parents to their first child, a baby boy on Sunday, April 3.Full Article
Published
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the famous comedian couple, became proud parents to their first child, a baby boy on Sunday, April 3.Full Article
In the video, the comedian gives a tour of her son Laksh's room and says that she is very excited about his face reveal. Later,..