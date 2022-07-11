Steve Bannon asks to delay contempt trial after he offers to testify before Jan. 6 committee
Published
Steve Bannon, former President Donald Trump's political strategist, asked a judge Monday to delay his contempt trial after offering to testify.
Published
Steve Bannon, former President Donald Trump's political strategist, asked a judge Monday to delay his contempt trial after offering to testify.
Steve Bannon Will Testify, Before Jan. 6 Committee , With Trump's Approval.
The former White House chief strategist had defied..
Watch VideoSteve Bannon, a former White House strategist and ally of Donald Trump who faces criminal charges after months of..