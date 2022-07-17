Fred Kerley leads US sweep in men's 100-meter final at track and field world championships
Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell gave the U.S. men their first sweep of the 100 meters at the world championships since 1991.
Fred Kerley wins gold in the men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships as USA complete a clean sweep of the medals.