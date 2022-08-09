Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary
The embattled star allegedly broke into an unoccupied home in May to steal bottles of alcohol.Full Article
Ezra Miller Apologizes for Behavior, , Seeks Mental Health Treatment.
Since the beginning of the year, the 29-year-old actor..
Actor Ezra Miller has been charged over an alleged burglary in the US state of Vermont in the latest of a string of incidents..