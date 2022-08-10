Inflation comes off 40-year high but stays elevated at 8.5% as gas prices fall but food, rent jump
Published
Inflation backed off a 40-year high last month as gas prices fell but food and rent costs rose again, CPI report shows
Published
Inflation backed off a 40-year high last month as gas prices fell but food and rent costs rose again, CPI report shows
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Annual inflation in Denmark came at 8.7% last month — rising at the fastest pace since 1983 —..
Watch VideoTo understand the impact of surging inflation on this year's back-to-school spending, look no further than children's..