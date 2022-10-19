Alberta premier apologizes for past comments on Russian invasion of Ukraine
Published
Days after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s comments about the Russian war on Ukraine came to light, the UCP leader has issued an apology.Full Article
Published
Days after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s comments about the Russian war on Ukraine came to light, the UCP leader has issued an apology.Full Article
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is apologizing for what she calls “ill-informed comments on Russia's invasion of..