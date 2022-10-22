Italy's far-right Giorgia Meloni appointed as first female prime minister
Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, has formed Italy's most right-wing government since Benito Mussolini.Full Article
Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first woman prime minister on Saturday (October 22) alongside her cabinet team,..
Italy's new far-right leader has formed a coalition government and become the country's first woman prime minister.