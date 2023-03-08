Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Princess Lilibet Diana christened in LA
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Princess Lilibet Diana has been christened, a spokesperson has said.Full Article
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Princess Lilibet Diana has been christened, a spokesperson has said.Full Article
Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3. Despite invitations, no royal family member was in attendance.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have declared their children Archie and Lilibet have a “birthright” to be referred to as a a..