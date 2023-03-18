No. 8 Arkansas halts No. 1 Kansas' NCAA Tournament title defense with second-round upset
Published
Defending champion Kansas will not repeat after the Jayhawks were knocked off by Arkansas. It's the second No. 1 seed to fall before the Sweet 16.
Published
Defending champion Kansas will not repeat after the Jayhawks were knocked off by Arkansas. It's the second No. 1 seed to fall before the Sweet 16.
Kansas' national title defence ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday when Arkansas' Ricky Council IV made..
Self will not coach Saturday as KU looks to continue its title defense in the 2023 NCAA Tournament