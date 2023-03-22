11 killed as strong earthquake rattles Pakistan, Afghanistan
Published
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has rattled much of Pakistan and Afghanistan, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes and officesFull Article
Published
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has rattled much of Pakistan and Afghanistan, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes and officesFull Article
According to an AP report, 9 people died due to the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that jolted Pakistan. The earthquake's epicentre was..
The powerful tremor struck in the Hindu Kush mountains and was felt across Central and South Asia.