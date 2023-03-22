Dick Van Dyke involved in single-car crash in Malibu after colliding into a gate
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department identified Dick Van Dyke as the driver after the 97-year-old crashed his car into a gate in Malibu.
Dick Van Dyke Crashes Car, , Suffers ‘Minor Injuries’.
Mary Poppins actor Dick Van Dyke, 97, involved in car crash