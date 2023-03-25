A deadly tornado has reduced buildings to rubble and knocked out power as it ripped through several southern states in the US.Full Article
'My city is gone': Photos show how deadly US tornado has reduced buildings to rubble
Sky News0 shares 5 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mississippi tornadoes kill 23, injure dozens overnight
ViewEmergency officials in Mississippi said 23 people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night,..
Newsy
Photos show the devastation caused by the deadly Mississippi tornado
The destructive tornado killed at least 23 people, leveled buildings and left thousands of customers without power.
NPR