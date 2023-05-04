Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer after disappointing first-round playoff loss
The Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday fired coach Mike Budenholzer, creating the best job opening in the NBA. The Bucks lost to Miami in the first round.
