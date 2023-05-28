Liz Cheney calls out Donald Trump, Republican colleagues in speech: 'Wanted me to lie'
Former Rep. Liz Cheney slammed former President Donald Trump and her Republican colleagues in a commencement speech in Colorado.
Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Sunday called on graduates to engage in politics and urged them not to waver from the truth,..