Jane McDonald has been announced as the new host for the British Soap Awards this weekend following Phillip Schofield's departure from ITV.Full Article
Phillip Schofield's British Soap Awards replacement announced
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Phillip Schofield replacement announced for soap awards
ODE
Phillip Schofield will be replaced by former Loose Women presenter Jane McDonald as host of the British Soap Awards this weekend,..
Loose Women star gobsmacked as she replaces Phillip Schofield
Nottingham Post
Advertisement
More coverage
Jane McDonald is set to replace Phillip Schofield as host of the British Soap Awards
BANG Showbiz
A 'Loose Women' legend will be taking over from Phillip Schofield as the host of the British Soap Awards, following the presenter's..