Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken his oath to be sworn in as Turkey's president for an unprecedented third time.Full Article
Erdogan sworn is as Turkey's president for unprecedented third term
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Turkish President Erdogan takes oath at swearing-in ceremony
AFP English
Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan is sworn in for a third term as president, promising to serve "impartially" after winning a historic..
Advertisement
More coverage
How Turkey's president Erdogan has maintained a tight grip on power in the country
SeattlePI.com
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes the oath of office and starts his third presidential term Saturday following his..
-
How Turkey’s president Erdogan has maintained a tight grip on power in the country
Upworthy
-
How Turkey's president Erdogan has maintained a tight grip on power in the country
Upworthy
-
Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins re-election in Turkey
Upworthy
-
Turkey's Erdogan wins another term as president
Japan Today