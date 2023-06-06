In a stroke of legal coincidence, Prince Harry will be the subject of a court case in America on the same day he is due to appear in London's High Court.Full Article
Prince Harry subject of US court case which could result in his removal from the country
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prince Harry subject to illegal activity from childhood, High Court told
Judge expresses surprise at Duke of Sussex’s absence on first day of civil case as barrister sets out arguments
FT.com