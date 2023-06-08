France: Knife attack in Annecy leaves 4 children injured
Published
One child and one adult were critically injured, authorities said. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin added that the attacker had been arrested.Full Article
Published
One child and one adult were critically injured, authorities said. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin added that the attacker had been arrested.Full Article
Several victims reported to be in critical condition after incident in Annecy
France's interior minister said the attack took place in a square in the Alpine town. He added that the attacker had been arrested.
Several people, including children, have been injured in a knife attack in the French town of Annecy, the country's interior..