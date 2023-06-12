J. Harrison Ghee, Alex Newell are first nonbinary actors to win Tonys
Newell won best featured actor in a musical for "Shucked" while Ghee took best actor in a musical for "Some Like It Hot."Full Article
The musical "Kimberly Akimbo" emerged as the unexpected victor at the Tony Awards. J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell also became the..
Tony Awards history was made Sunday when Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee became the first nonbinary people to win Tonys for acting..