BREAKING: Solano County coronavirus patient wasn't tested for 11 days because California has virtually zero test kits... DOZENS of hospital workers exposed

BREAKING: Solano County coronavirus patient wasn't tested for 11 days because California has virtually zero test kits... DOZENS of hospital workers exposed

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) We are now learning that the very scenario we warned about has come true. A woman in California, in Solano County, is now in critical condition after testing positive for the coronavirus. More shockingly, the woman was not tested for 11 days due to the fact that California has virtually zero test kits...
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Health Officials Confirm New Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin In Solano County

Health Officials Confirm New Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin In Solano County 01:29

 Maria Medina reports on health officials confirming first case of "community spread" coronavirus in Northern California (2-26-2020)

Gov. Newsom: California Monitoring 8,400 For Coronavirus; Shortage Of Testing Kits Addressed [Video]Gov. Newsom: California Monitoring 8,400 For Coronavirus; Shortage Of Testing Kits Addressed

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state is monitoring about 8,400 people for the coronavirus, a day after a Solano County patient was identified as the first coronavirus case in the U.S...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:09Published

Thursday Morning Forecast 2/27/2020 [Video]Thursday Morning Forecast 2/27/2020

The rest of the work week remains warm and dry as high pressure dominates off the California coastline today and then moves right over Kern County tomorrow. That brings more low 80s here in the valley..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published


California coronavirus patient wasn't tested for days

California officials declined to reveal how many people may have crossed paths with the woman, who is the first person in the United States to develop the new...
The Age Also reported by •bizjournalsNPRReutersUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesReuters IndiaNYTimes.comNew Zealand HeraldNaturalNews.com

CDC reportedly took 4 days to test Solano County resident for coronavirus

New details emerged Wednesday evening about the latest Covid-19 case in Northern California, that's being called the first in the U.S. that has no known...
SFGate


conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian BREAKING: Solano County coronavirus patient wasn't tested for 11 days because California has virtually zero test ki… https://t.co/3dxvLP6ACy 8 seconds ago

Otterbeme

Ramona RT @gldbug: BREAKING: Solano County coronavirus patient wasn’t tested for 11 days because California has virtually zero test kits… DOZENS o… 3 minutes ago

gldbug

g.t.mace BREAKING: Solano County coronavirus patient wasn’t tested for 11 days because California has virtually zero test ki… https://t.co/IRjhF5yRTX 7 minutes ago

PatriotM1A777

PatriotM1A BREAKING: Solano County coronavirus patient wasn’t tested for 11 days because California has virtually zero test ki… https://t.co/B0V67DcROe 16 minutes ago

TheRealJB_33

JB RT @DissentW: BREAKING: Solano County coronavirus patient wasn’t tested for 11 days because California has virtually zero test kits… DOZENS… 19 minutes ago

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch BREAKING: Solano County coronavirus patient wasn’t tested for 11 days because California has virtually zero test ki… https://t.co/AI8Cz9frJc 24 minutes ago

granny_belle

Granny Belle RT @KPIXtv: #BREAKING: #SolanoCounty declares a local emergency to bolster its response efforts in identifying, screening & following up w… 33 minutes ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 #BREAKING: #SolanoCounty declares a local emergency to bolster its response efforts in identifying, screening & fo… https://t.co/LO5BeTH0jt 43 minutes ago

