BREAKING: Solano County coronavirus patient wasn't tested for 11 days because California has virtually zero test kits... DOZENS of hospital workers exposed
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () (Natural News) We are now learning that the very scenario we warned about has come true. A woman in California, in Solano County, is now in critical condition after testing positive for the coronavirus. More shockingly, the woman was not tested for 11 days due to the fact that California has virtually zero test kits...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state is monitoring about 8,400 people for the coronavirus, a day after a Solano County patient was identified as the first coronavirus case in the U.S...
The rest of the work week remains warm and dry as high pressure dominates off the California coastline today and then moves right over Kern County tomorrow. That brings more low 80s here in the valley..