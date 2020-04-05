Global  

UK will have to take further action if people flout lockdown rules: Hancock

Reuters Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Britain will have to further restrict rules allowing outdoor exercise if people flout lockdown rules designed to combat the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.
