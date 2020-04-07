U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in ICU for coronavirus

Global  

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care after his fight with the coronavirus took a troubling turn. Johnson, a key Trump ally, was taken to a hospital on Sunday over a week after testing positive for the virus. Elizabeth Palmer reports on the British leader's health and efforts to lead the country through the pandemic from London.
 AS THE BATTLES AGAINST CORONAVIRUS RAGES ON, TENSION MOUNTS FOR UK AS PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON AS 10 DAYS AFTER TESTING POSITIVE, HE HAS BEEN SHIFTED TO THE ICU IN THE HOSPITAL AFTER HIS CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS WORSENED. JOHNSON WAS GIVEN OXYGEN LATE ON MONDAY AFTERNOON, BEFORE BEING TAKEN TO...

