New York virus deaths rise fast, but hospitalizations slow
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — New York COVID-19-related deaths jumped yet again by more than 700 in a day, while hospitals battling the outbreak reported encouraging news. On the economic front, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said testing would have to be ramped up dramatically to put New York back in business and the state tried to improve its overwhelmed unemployment insurance website.
New York developments in the coronavirus outbreak:
___
THE NUMBERS
Coronavirus deaths in New York jumped by 777 in one day, as the number of people hospitalized stayed relatively flat.
The mix of encouraging and grim news from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday has become familiar this week as people hospitalized in previous weeks die. More than 3,000 deaths have been recorded since Monday to bring the statewide count to 7,844.
The number of hospitalizations increased by 290, compared to daily increases of more than 1,000 last week. The number of intensive care patients was actually down slightly for the first time since mid-March.
There were 18,569 people hospitalized.
Cuomo said that if the hospitalization rate stays flat, New York might not need the overflow field hospitals they have been scrambling to construct recently.
New York state has about 170,000 confirmed cases, a number that only counts infected people who have been tested.
___
TENNIS CENTER HOSPITAL
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio celebrated the opening of the National Tennis Center in Queens as a hospital Friday and said the facility may be used to quarantine recovering patients to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus once the city is past the acute crisis phase of the pandemic.
“You need a lot of capacity to quarantine people and isolate people to make that work,” de Blasio said. “Facilities like these, if they’re not needed for...
The daily increase in coronavirus deaths in New York state has dropped under 550 for the first time in over two weeks as hospitalizations continue to decline,... CTV News Also reported by •Hindu •Reuters •Seattle Times •NPR
Tweets about this
Vanessa Kerry News You Can Use 📰:
- 🇺🇸 States from councils for re-opening economies- https://t.co/EXNiU5ohGw
- 👀 The new normal,… https://t.co/pDD6MigYCL 1 day ago
Spectrum News Albany The death toll over the last 24 hours continued to rise in New York, with 758 people dying from the virus, capping… https://t.co/Ga1aAVA2sp 3 days ago
Spectrum News HV The death toll over the last 24 hours continued to rise in New York, with 758 people dying from the virus, capping… https://t.co/CIdwkUTrgI 3 days ago
KSLA News 12 With the New York area still deep in crisis, fear mounted over the spread of the scourge into the nation’s heartlan… https://t.co/VcLvNZfY1u 3 days ago
FOX19 NOW With the New York area still deep in crisis, fears are mounting over heartland cities like Chicago and Indianapolis. https://t.co/OXGOPI6hSL 3 days ago