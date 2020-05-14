In LOL moment, CNN adds Greta Thunberg to its "expert" coronavirus panel
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () (Natural News) Only the best and brightest are chosen by CNN to spread the news, which is obviously why the network has decided to feature climate fanatic Greta Thunberg as one of its “experts” on the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). According to reports, the 17-year-old child with Asperger’s will take a seat alongside other Wuhan coronavirus...
