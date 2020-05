Wildlife managers use pup fostering to boost wolf genetics Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )





The interagency team announced the results of this season’s cross-



A dozen pups were fostered into four packs in eastern Arizona, and a total of eight were spread among three packs in western New Mexico.



Cross-fostering involves placing pups less than 14 days old from captive breeding populations into wild dens with similarly aged pups to be raised as wild wolves. The wolf recovery team says cross-fostered pups have the same survival rate as wild-born pups in their first year of life and survival rates using the technique are generally higher than other wolf release methods.



“Managing genetics is one of the biggest challenges facing Mexican wolf conservation, even as constant progress is being made on numeric recovery,” said Jim deVos with the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Science has proven that cross-fostering young pups works in increasing genetic diversity.”



The captive-born pups came from litters at facilities in Missouri, Kansas, California, Arizona and New Mexico.



This marked the first time the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has participated in the cross-fostering effort since rejoining the recovery program last year. State officials say the added cooperation helped given the challenges presented by the



Since 2014, the wolf recovery team has documented at least 10 cross-fostered wolves surviving to the end of the year and... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A record number of captive-born wolf pups has been placed into the wild as part of an effort by federal and state wildlife managers to boost the genetic diversity among Mexican gray wolves in the Southwestern United States.The interagency team announced the results of this season’s cross- fostering program Thursday. They say the work of integrating the 20 pups into the wild wolf packs took place over a six-week period in April and May.A dozen pups were fostered into four packs in eastern Arizona, and a total of eight were spread among three packs in western New Mexico.Cross-fostering involves placing pups less than 14 days old from captive breeding populations into wild dens with similarly aged pups to be raised as wild wolves. The wolf recovery team says cross-fostered pups have the same survival rate as wild-born pups in their first year of life and survival rates using the technique are generally higher than other wolf release methods.“Managing genetics is one of the biggest challenges facing Mexican wolf conservation, even as constant progress is being made on numeric recovery,” said Jim deVos with the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Science has proven that cross-fostering young pups works in increasing genetic diversity.”The captive-born pups came from litters at facilities in Missouri, Kansas, California, Arizona and New Mexico.This marked the first time the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has participated in the cross-fostering effort since rejoining the recovery program last year. State officials say the added cooperation helped given the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.Since 2014, the wolf recovery team has documented at least 10 cross-fostered wolves surviving to the end of the year and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

You Might Like

Tweets about this Amy Wilson "Wildlife Managers Use Pup Fostering to Boost Wolf Genetics" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/CIP1doVvPv 17 minutes ago Wildlife Tweet Wildlife managers use pup fostering to boost wolf genetics - The Mercury News https://t.co/w1v4HOQZxq 2 hours ago WildTrails - Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences Wildlife managers use pup fostering to boost wolf genetics (For global wildlife news, download WildTrails (Android… https://t.co/1vYLjZnY6R 3 hours ago 1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times: Wildlife managers use pup fostering to boost wolf genetics. More #Seattle #news - https://t.co/ph2mVcgVf1 3 hours ago SLO Coastkeeper Wildlife managers use pup fostering to boost wolf genetics https://t.co/kMubHeULqL 3 hours ago Valfarrelly RT @mercnews: Wildlife managers use pup fostering to boost wolf genetics https://t.co/wNCbtTd77e 3 hours ago Mercury News Wildlife managers use pup fostering to boost wolf genetics https://t.co/wNCbtTd77e 3 hours ago East Bay Times Wildlife managers use pup fostering to boost wolf genetics https://t.co/XE2bRojes2 3 hours ago