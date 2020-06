You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Widespread Continues In NYC In Advance Of Curfew



Stores all over Manhattan and in other boroughs were vandalized and robbed on Monday night, not long before a city-wide curfew was set to begin. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:52 Published 9 hours ago Pa. Reports 356 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Additional Deaths



Pennsylvania reports 356 new cases of coronavirus and an additional 12 deaths. This brings the statewide total to 72,282 cases and 5,567 deaths. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:19 Published 20 hours ago

Related news from verified sources China's Wuhan finds no new COVID cases, 300 asymptomatics in tests The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak first emerged, found no new cases of COVID-19 and 300 asymptomatic carriers after testing most of...

Reuters 2 hours ago



Coronavirus: Amid mass testing in Wuhan, China sees 51 new cases China has reported 51 COVID-19 cases, including 40 asymptomatic infections, majority of them in the contagion's first epicentre Wuhan, where over six million...

Mid-Day 1 week ago





Tweets about this