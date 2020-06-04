Study: Hydroxychloroquine Failed to Prevent COVID-19
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () A new study showed that hydroxychloroquine, compared to a placebo, failed to prevent people from contracting COVID-19 after they were exposed to the virus. According to The New York Times, the study conducted by researchers from the United States and Canada found that...
