Authorities can't respond to robbing in Seattle store because it's close to "police-free" CHAZ

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) Car Tender, an auto repair shop located just outside the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, was looted by Antifa rioters in the early morning hours of June 15. Unfortunately, due to its proximity to the occupied “police-free zone,” it was unable to receive help from the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Workers at the...
