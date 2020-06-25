Clashes with police after ‘unlawful’ street party in London

Global  

Thursday, 25 June 2020
LONDON (AP) — Police say a street party in the south London district of Brixton that violated coronavirus lockdown restrictions descended into violence and 15 officers were slightly injured as a result.

In a statement Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said they were called overnight to “a large unlicensed music event in the street” and that officers unsuccessfully sought to encourage the crowd to leave.

As a result, it said more police officers arrived and the revellers started turning "hostile." Footage on social media showed that a number of police vehicles were smashed and bottles thrown at officers. Police said two of those officers injured required treatment in hospital.

Police said four people were arrested for assault and public order offences and they remain in police custody.

Police commander Colin Wingrove said the violence was “totally unacceptable” and investigation is now taking place.

"Last night we received numerous concerns from residents complaining about a large gathering, noise, anti-social behaviour and violence and officers responded to those concerns," said police commander Colin Wingrove. “These gatherings are unlawful, as well as posing a risk to public health and against coronavirus restrictions."

Under lockdown restrictions in England, groups are limited to six people.

Emma Nye, a local Labour Party representative, condemned the clashes and said the vast majority of residents did not take part.
