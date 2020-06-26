Bubba Wallace "noose" incident is just latest fake hate crime to catch national attention
Friday, 26 June 2020 () (Natural News) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded that the “noose” found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage did not constitute a hate crime after footage showed it had been there since last year. The incident is just the latest example where a widely reported hate crime accusation involving a noose turned out to be a false alarm or an...
Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is speaking out against claims that he orchestrated the discovery of a noose in his Talladega Superspeedway garage. According to the FBI, the noose was not a hate crime directed at Wallace because it was a...