Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bari Weiss quits New York Times, excoriates paper as 'performance space' for woke Olympics

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) The internal schism at the New York Times has claimed yet another staffer, as opinion editor Bari Weiss has left the paper and penned a scorching resignation letter denouncing the Times as nothing more than an echo chamber for ‘woke’ activists masquerading as journalists who believe dissent has no place on the platform. (Article by Tyler Durden republished from ZeroHedge.com) But...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Buffalo man assaulted by ATV riders [Video]

Buffalo man assaulted by ATV riders

A Buffalo man says he was beat up by a slew of bikers in North Buffalo, illegally riding ATV’s dirt bikes and other motor bikes on Parkside Sunday. “I have cuts, contusions on my face. I have a..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:23Published
NYT Editor Resigns In Flap Over Sen. Tom Cotton's Op-Ed [Video]

NYT Editor Resigns In Flap Over Sen. Tom Cotton's Op-Ed

Business Insider reports New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet resigned on Sunday. The move came after the paper published a controversial op-ed by GOP Sen. Tom Cotton. In it, Cotton called..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this