NYC Mayor de Blasio won't allow people to dine in restaurants until a vaccine is deployed

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mayor De Blasio Reviewing Return Plan For Moped Sharing Company Revel



Mayor Bill de Blasio is reviewing a plan from the moped sharing company Revel to make a return to city streets. The controversial service was suspended in July after three people died in crashes,.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:07 Published 2 weeks ago Mayor De Blasio Weighs In On Complaints About Homeless Individuals In City Hotels



Residents in parts of the city have been complaining about the increase in the number of homeless individuals calling hotels home during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Mayor de Blasio is weighing in;.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:03 Published on July 30, 2020 Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces Plans For NYC Schools To Reopen In Fall 2020



Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced plans to safely get students and staff back to city schools in the fall, and the new plan calls for major adjustments for both families and faculty; CBS2's Hazel.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:09 Published on July 8, 2020

Tweets about this