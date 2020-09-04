Global  
 

NYC Mayor de Blasio won't allow people to dine in restaurants until a vaccine is deployed

NaturalNews.com Friday, 4 September 2020
(Natural News) New Yorkers wanting to eat out again will not be able to do so until a vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) becomes commercially available, according to a decree from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Indoor dining will remain off-limits in the Big Apple at least until June 1, 2021, de...
