Poll shows Oregon voters disapprove of Portland riots, believe police aren't using enough force to stop them Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(Natural News) A new poll has found that a majority of likely voters in Oregon disapprove of the ongoing rioting in Portland and a significant plurality of them believe that the law enforcement units trying to quell the violence are not using enough force against the rioters. The 15-minute online survey was conducted from September... 👓 View full article

