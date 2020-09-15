Virus death toll linked to Maine wedding grows to 5 Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )





The August wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket is linked to more than 175 confirmed cases of the virus, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.



Maine authorities have identified overlaps between the wedding reception and outbreaks elsewhere in the state. An employee of the York County Jail attended the wedding, Maine CDC officials have said. Maine health officials have also said a staff member from a Madison rehabilitation center, which is the site of four of the five deaths, attended the event.



The virus cases stemming from the wedding have spanned hundreds of miles in a state that had largely controlled the spread of the coronavirus through the summer. Maine has reported less than 5,000 cases of the virus in total since March.



But the growing number of cases related to the wedding, which exceeded the state's guidelines of 50 people or less at indoor gatherings, could undo some of that progress if it continues to swell. Authorities have said more than 65 people attended the wedding.



The wedding was also officiated by pastor Todd Bell of Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford. The Maine CDC is currently investigating to determine if an outbreak at the church is connected to the wedding outbreak.



Calvary Baptist Church issued a statement on Tuesday that said “a number of Calvary Baptist Church members attended” the wedding reception. The statement said the church is taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus, and it will defend its right to continue holding... PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — At least five people have died in connection to a coronavirus outbreak that continues to sicken people in Maine following a wedding reception held over the summer that violated state virus guidelines, public health authorities said.The August wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket is linked to more than 175 confirmed cases of the virus, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.Maine authorities have identified overlaps between the wedding reception and outbreaks elsewhere in the state. An employee of the York County Jail attended the wedding, Maine CDC officials have said. Maine health officials have also said a staff member from a Madison rehabilitation center, which is the site of four of the five deaths, attended the event.The virus cases stemming from the wedding have spanned hundreds of miles in a state that had largely controlled the spread of the coronavirus through the summer. Maine has reported less than 5,000 cases of the virus in total since March.But the growing number of cases related to the wedding, which exceeded the state's guidelines of 50 people or less at indoor gatherings, could undo some of that progress if it continues to swell. Authorities have said more than 65 people attended the wedding.The wedding was also officiated by pastor Todd Bell of Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford. The Maine CDC is currently investigating to determine if an outbreak at the church is connected to the wedding outbreak.Calvary Baptist Church issued a statement on Tuesday that said “a number of Calvary Baptist Church members attended” the wedding reception. The statement said the church is taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus, and it will defend its right to continue holding... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Veuer - Published 2 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Maine Wedding Linked To 7 Deaths & Coronavirus Outbreaks in a Nursing Home & a Jail 01:16 Despite warnings against large events, many continue to do their thing and now a wedding in Maine was linked to 176 COVID-19 cases and the deaths of seven people who didn’t even attend. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Three Coronavirus Deaths, 147 Cases Linked To Maine Wedding In Millinocket



Three coronavirus-related deaths and at least 147 total cases have now been linked to an outbreak from an early August wedding reception in Millinocket, Maine. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:28 Published 2 weeks ago Large Coronavirus Cluster Linked To Maine Wedding



An early August wedding reception in Millinocket, Maine, has been linked to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. At least 24 cases have been tied to the gathering, according to the Maine Center for Disease.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:31 Published on August 17, 2020

Tweets about this

