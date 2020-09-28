Mississippi: 'Fake' letter claims mask mandate abolished Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )





“The letter is a FAKE,” the agency wrote on its Facebook page, adding that all of the governor's executive orders can be found on the Secretary of State's website. “Any major changes will be addressed in a press conference and an updated executive order.”



Mississippi's statewide mask mandate has been in place since Aug. 4 to stem the spread of the



Mississippi Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Malary White said Monday that she saw the fake letter circulating on Facebook and wanted to debunk it. Agency officials posted a photo of the letter on Facebook and Twitter with “FAKE” branded across it in red lettering.



The letter is topped with a portrait of Reeves, a Republican, and has a photo of the Mississippi state seal in the background. It is addressed to “all of the Residents and Business in Mississippi.”



“The beginning of October 2020 the statewide mask requirements will be abolished,” the letter reads. “Meaning that it will be no longer required to wear them in the state of Mississippi.”



“All business are hereby ordered to take down all facemasks must be worn on or in they establishments," it continues. “This Executive Order has been Signed and Sealed this 17th Day of September in the Year of 2020.”



The letter ends with a forged version of Reeves' signature. Agency officials said Monday they did not know who created the letter.



