Communist China CENSORED Mike Pence, but not Kamala

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) Communist China actually censored Mike Pence when answering about China by killing the signal, according to the Globe and Mail Beijing correspondent. (Article by J.C McCallum  republished from NewsThud.com) But when it was Kamala’s turn to answer on China, the signal came back: China censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Harris...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence: Separated By Plexiglass For Debate

Kamala Harris, Mike Pence: Separated By Plexiglass For Debate 00:34

 Ethan Miller, Joe Raedle/Getty Images Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly be separated by plexiglass during their debate Wednesday night, according to CNN. Pence refused to self-isolate after being exposed to several people who later tested positive for COVID-19 at the...

