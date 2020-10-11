Reminder: Michigan Supreme Court has already struck down Queen Whitmer’s coronavirus lockdowns as unconstitutional
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () (Natural News) Republicans in the Michigan legislature have been saying it for months: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ridiculous and overly restrictive COVID-19 lockdowns and other restrictions were illegal and unconstitutional under state statutes. And it turns out they were exactly right. As reported by The Epoch Times, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled last week that...
Democratic senators are fuming over Republican South Carolina Senator Judge Lindsay Graham's refusal to take a COVID-19 test. Democratic Judiciary Committee senators warned him not to proceed with the Supreme Court nomination hearing next week for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. According to Business...
The risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the..