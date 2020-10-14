Germany agrees $662 million to aid Holocaust survivors Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization that negotiates compensation with the German government said Wednesday.



The payments will be going to approximately 240,000 survivors around the world, primarily in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union and Western Europe, over the next two years, according to the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.



With the end of World War II now 75 years in the past, Holocaust survivors are all elderly, and because many were deprived of proper nutrition when they were young today they suffer from numerous medical issues. In addition, many live isolated lives having lost their entire families and also have psychological issues because of their persecution under the Nazis.



“There's this kind of standard response for survivors, that 'we've been through worse, I've been through worse and if I survived the Holocaust, through the deprivation of food and what we had to go through, I'll get through this,'” said Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Claims Conference, in a telephone interview from New York with The Associated Press.



“But if you probe deeper you understand the depths of trauma that still resides within people.”



Many are also on the poverty line, and the additional costs of masks and other protective gear, delivery groceries and other pandemic-related expenses has been crushing for many, Schneider said.



“You're teetering between making it every month,” he said. “Having to decide between food, medicine and rent.”



The new funds are targeted to Jews who aren't receiving pensions already from... 👓 View full article

