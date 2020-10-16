China rapidly expands use of experimental COVID-19 vaccines Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is rapidly increasing the number of people receiving its experimental coronavirus vaccines, with a city offering one to the general public and a biotech company providing another free to students going abroad.



The city of Jiaxing, south of Shanghai, is offering a vaccine under development by Sinovac, it said in an announcement Thursday. It said high-risk groups, including people who are “responsible for the basic operations of the city” will receive priority, but that residents who have emergency needs can also sign up.



The vaccine is in the final stage of clinical testing, but has not yet been approved. The city government said it is being provided under an emergency authorization.



China National Biotech Group, another Chinese vaccine company, is offering its vaccine free to students who study abroad in a strategy health experts say raises safety and ethical concerns.



More than 168,000 people signed up to receive the vaccine via an online survey and more than 91,000 are being considered, CNBG said on its website. That page had been removed by Tuesday.



Chinese drug companies have five vaccines in final stages of testing but none is approved for public use. They are part of a global race to develop a vaccine that, if successful, offers the fledgling Chinese industry the potential for prestige and worldwide sales.



Top Chinese health officials have promised a vaccine for the general public before the end of this year.



CNBG’s vaccine has already been given to medical workers and employees of Chinese companies being sent abroad under an emergency authorization for people in high-risk categories. It has given the vaccine to 350,000 people outside its clinical trials, a company executive said in September. The trials have about 40,000... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources China: COVID-19 vaccine will be available by November



Hundreds of thousands of Chinese have already been injected with experimental vaccines. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26 Published on September 17, 2020 Covid-19: China's homegrown vaccine on display for the first time at a Beijing trade fair | Oneindia



As the entire world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, China has put its homegrown coronavirus vaccines on display for the first time at a Beijing trade fair this week. The vaccines have been Produced.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:07 Published on September 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources China rapidly expands use of experimental Covid-19 vaccines

IndiaTimes 1 hour ago





Tweets about this

