Study Of Diabolical Ironclad Beetle's Exoskeleton Could Help Improve Aircraft Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The diabolical ironclad beetle can withstand being run over by a car. Now scientists have figured out what makes its exoskeleton so tough — and that insight could help people build tougher aircraft. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Study Of Diabolical Ironclad Beetle's Exoskeleton Could Help Improve Aircrafts The diabolical ironclad beetle can withstand being run over by a car. Now scientists have figured out what makes its exoskeleton so tough — and that insight...

NPR 2 hours ago





Tweets about this