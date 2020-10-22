Global  
 

Ted Cruz: Big Tech believes it has authority over what the press is allowed to report

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 22 October 2020
(Natural News) Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Glenn Beck discussed Big Tech and the corporate media’s handling of the bombshell New York Post bombshell stories about Hunter Biden, describing the social media Masters of the Universe as crossing a threshold “that’s never been crossed before.”  Cruz describes the censorship of the Post as “Silicon Valley oligarchs declaring the authority...
