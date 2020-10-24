Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

That time Hunter Biden got a six figure yearly retainer from a credit card company while Daddy Biden worked on major credit card legislation

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) Back in 2008, the New York Times wrote an interesting article on Joe Biden during his vetting to be the Vice Presidential pick for Senator Obama. The article was about Hunter Biden getting a huge yearly payment from a credit card company while his father, then Sen. Joe Biden, worked on legislation that...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Who Is Hunter Biden?

Who Is Hunter Biden? 00:37

 Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a laptop sent to the outlet by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney. Hunter...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Says If Biden Wins, Seniors Will Have No AC During Summer [Video]

Trump Says If Biden Wins, Seniors Will Have No AC During Summer

Donald Trump said on Friday that Joe Biden's energy plans would be a disaster. He said it would result in seniors not having air conditioning in the summer. Trump made his comment at a sprawling..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors [Video]

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors

The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:57Published
Joe Biden defends son Hunter at final presidential debate, amid Giuliani allegations [Video]

Joe Biden defends son Hunter at final presidential debate, amid Giuliani allegations

Joe Biden said "not one single, solitary thing was out of line" with his and his son Hunter Biden's dealings with Ukraine.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this