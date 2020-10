You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up'



Donald Trump has ridiculed election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona,while a crowd called for the Democratic presidential candidate to be 'lockedup'. Mr Trump was addressing a rally in the last.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published 1 hour ago Biden Holds Nationwide Advantage



The race for the presidency is approaching its end amid a raging pandemic. Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintains a substantial lead over Donald Trump nationwide. This is according to a new CNN Poll.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 4 hours ago Former Secretary Of State John Kerry Addresses Concerns Joe Biden Would Be Influenced By Socialists



"It's a joke to believe that Joe Biden is going to be embracing socialism," he said. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:47 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this