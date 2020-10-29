Global  
 

Here's the Glenn Greenwald article on Joe Biden that was banned by The Intercept

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) I am posting here the most recent draft of my article about Joe and Hunter Biden — the last one seen by Intercept editors before telling me that they refuse to publish it absent major structural changes involving the removal of all sections critical of Joe Biden, leaving only a narrow article critiquing media outlets....
