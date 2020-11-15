Navajo Nation orders new three-week stay-at-home lockdown Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday will reinstate a stay-at-home lockdown for the entire reservation while closing tribal offices and requiring new closures and safety measures for businesses due to rising COVID-19 cases.



The lockdown goes into effect Monday for a three-week period, tribal officials announced Friday night. A previously ordered 56-hour weekend curfew began Friday night.



Much of the Navajo Nation was closed between March and August as the coronavirus swept through the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah in the U.S. Southwest.



The Navajo Nation Department of Health on Wednesday warned residents of new “uncontrolled spread” of the virus in 34 communities on the reservation.



Before the announcement, tribal officials earlier Friday evening reported 97 additional known cases and two more deaths, increasing the total cases to 13,069 with 598 deaths.



“With nearly 900 new cases of COVID-19 reported on the Navajo Nation in the last week and with surging cases across the country, we have to implement these public health measures to protect our Navajo people and reduce the spread of this virus," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.



With the new uncontrolled spread, “we are inching closer and closer to a major public health crisis in which we could potentially see our hospitals filling up with patients," Nez said. The reservation's health care system could not sustain a prolonged surge in cases, he said. "The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation."



Tribal officials already have urged residents to wear face masks, practice social distancing and limit gatherings to less than five people.



Tribal officials already have urged residents to wear face masks, practice social distancing and limit gatherings to less than five people.

